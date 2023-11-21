EU-Ukraine: 10th anniversary of Euromaidan rallies. Von der Leyen, “the future of the country is in the European Union”

(Photo European Commission)

“Ten years of dignity. Ten years of pride. Ten years of striving for freedom”. The president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, broadcast a video message to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the Euromaidan rallies in Kiev. “The cold November nights of Euromaidan have changed Europe forever. Even if back then, Europe did not realise it. A whole nation took to the streets, and spoke with one voice. You said: Ukraine belongs in Europe. And our future belongs to us‘. And that is why the people of Ukraine wrapped themselves in European flags – defying the snipers and the riot police”. And that is why, Von der Leyen claims, Putin attacked Ukraine. “With the occupation of Crimea. With the destabilisation of Donbass. And then in 2022, with the full-scale aggression against your country. Russia’s war against Ukraine’s freedom has lasted ten long years. Not only for the people of Crimea and Donbass, but for so many Ukrainians”. Your dream of freedom “lives on. And today, Ukraine is closer than ever to fulfilling that dream”. “Your Parliament has adopted far-reaching reforms on all the seven steps that will lead you towards our Union. And we, at the European Commission, have proposed to start accession negotiations. Today, it is clearer than ever: The future of Ukraine is in the European Union. The future that the Maidan fought for, has finally just begun. Slava Ukraini, and long live Europe”.