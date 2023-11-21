EU Parliament: at COP28, “stop fossil fuels, increase renewable energy”

At its plenary session in Strasbourg today, the European Parliament has adopted its demands for the UN Climate Change Conference COP28, which will review progress on the implementation of the Paris Agreement. Parliament adopted its position with 462 votes in favour, 134 against and 30 abstentions. In the non-binding resolution adopted, MEPs call for “an end of all direct and indirect fossil fuel subsidies, at national, EU and global levels”. This should be done “as soon as possible and by 2025” at the latest. MEPs also support the “global target to triple renewable energy and double energy efficiency by 2030, together with a tangible phasing out of fossil fuels as soon as possible, and halting all new investments in fossil fuel extraction”. Parliament calls on all countries to “strengthen their climate commitments and contribute their fair share to increase international climate financing”. Finally, MEPs stress the importance of “protecting, conserving and restoring biodiversity”. With this resolution, Parliament adopted the mandate for the delegation of MEPs that will attend COP28 between 8 and 12 December.