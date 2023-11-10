Conflict in the Middle East: aid to Gaza’s population. Flights taking off from Brindisi today. Von der Leyen, “We remain committed to the humanitarian needs of the people of Gaza”

“The EU continues to work around the clock to channel humanitarian assistance to Gaza. A further 6 EU humanitarian air bridge flights are now scheduled for the coming days. Of these, 2 flights from Brindisi, Italy, are scheduled to depart today and tomorrow carrying 55 tonnes of items donated from the EU to the World Food Programme”, the EU Commission announced. “The cargo includes logistical items such a mobile storage unit, cold-chain supplies, and other items. It will increase the capacity of humanitarian organisations to ensure a more efficient response for people in Gaza”. A further 3 flights “are due to depart next week from Bucharest carrying shelter material, such as tents and mattresses, donated by Romania. The remaining flight will depart at the end of the month from Ostend, Belgium, carrying supplies from UN agencies and other humanitarian partners”. President Ursula von der Leyen stated: “The European Union has always been the largest international donor to the Palestinian people. We remain committed to the humanitarian needs of the people of Gaza. This is why we are organising more aid flights to bring help to as many civilians as possible. 8 flights carrying much needed supplies have already reached Egypt, and 6 more are scheduled for the coming days. At the same time, we are working on complementary routes, such as a maritime corridor”.