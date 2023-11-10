Eurostat: 4.2 million Ukrainians under “temporary protection” in EU countries. Record numbers in Germany and Poland

“On 30 September 2023, almost 4.2 million non-EU citizens, who fled Ukraine as a consequence of the Russian invasion on 24 February 2022, had temporary protection status in EU countries” according to Eurostat. “The main EU countries hosting beneficiaries of temporary protection from Ukraine – a study reports – were Germany (1,194,900 people; 28.3% of the total), Poland (958,655; 23.1%), and Czechia (357,960; 8.8%). Compared with the end of August 2023, the number of beneficiaries of temporary protection from Ukraine in the EU increased by 31,920”.

The data presented “refer to the attribution of temporary protection status based on the Council Implementing Decision 2022/382 of 4 March 2022, establishing the existence of a mass influx of displaced persons from Ukraine due to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, and having the effect of introducing temporary protection”. Compared with the population of each EU country, the highest numbers of total temporary protection beneficiaries per thousand people at the end of September 2023 were observed in Czechia (33.1), Estonia (26.2), Poland (26.1), Bulgaria (25.8), and Lithuania (25.5), whereas the corresponding figure at the EU level was equal to 9.3 per thousand people. As of 30 September 2023, adult women made up almost half (46.5%) of temporary protection beneficiaries in the EU. Children accounted for slightly more than one-third (33.7%).