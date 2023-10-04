EU Parliament: Pavel (Czechia), “Ukraine’s security is our own security”

foto SIR/Marco Calvarese

(Strasbourg) “The EU is often labelled as slow and ineffective” in decision-making, in giving answers to its citizens, said Petr Pavel, President of the Czech Republic, in his address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg today. “Yet together we have shown that united we can face the challenges of today and tomorrow” for the benefit of our citizens. And he mentioned the COVID-19 response, the Energy Union (the cuts in Russian gas supplies), the initiatives for the green transition, the financial assistance to Ukraine, the sanctions against Russia… “Ahead of the elections” for the renewal of the European Parliament next year, it is important that we talk about “the benefits that the enlargement has brought”. He then criticised Moscow’s invasion as an “attempt to wipe Ukraine off the map”. “This aggression”, he said, “cannot go unpunished”. These words were followed by a huge round of applause by MEPs. “Putin made an attempt to destroy a sovereign country and undermine the world order. He shall not prevail!”. He then added: “Ukraine’s security is our own security”. “I hope that peace will be a reality soon, but we must strive for a settlement that safeguards Ukraine. Russia must be defeated in Ukraine”.