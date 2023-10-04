EU Parliament: Pavel (Czechia), “do not fall for populism” in the political future. 2024 elections, enemies of democracy in action

foto SIR/Marco Calvarese

(Strasbourg) “Do not fall for populism” in the EU political future, said Petr Pavel, President of the Czech Republic, in his address to the European Parliament today. His speech touched on several issues on the agenda, including the war in Ukraine, the EU’s enlargement, disinformation, the climate, and the green and digital transition. But the migration issue and a possible European response were not given due prominence. Citing his predecessor Vaclav Havel three times, Pavel began his address by providing an historical overview, warned against the use of force, as has always been the case in Europe, and expounded on the pillars of European construction for the future of the continent: “Peace, cooperation, solidarity, respect for human rights and the rule of law”. Citizens “must be placed at the centre” of our common home, so that “they can identify with the European project”. To this end, information and a new narrative are needed, to promote “unity and diversity” as the criteria for “our living together”. He then referred to the “enemies” of our European integration, who act with different tools: from war, like Putin, to disinformation. In 2024, these enemies “will put our democracy to the test, which is why we must act to demonstrate that our democratic spirit is truly alive”.