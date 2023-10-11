Attacks in Israel: Metsola (European Parliament), “there is no justification for terrorism”

(Foto Parlamento europeo)

“I am proud to be here today with so many of you. Our presence here – outside the European Parliament – is significant. Our gathering held in the Simone Veil Agora is symbolic. Our voice is important. And our strong stand against terrorism is crucial”. This is how the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, greeted the crowds that gathered in front of the EU building in Brussels to show their solidarity with Israel. Next to her, the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the Ambassador of Israel to the EU, Haim Regev. “Europe stands ready to help broker resolutions”, said Metsola, who pointed out: “there is no justification for terrorism”. “Hamas is a terrorist organisation”, and what happened on 7th October is “terror in its worst form”. Metsola asked to be “clear” in defining what is happening, thus avoiding any “whataboutism”. A moment’s silence to commemorate the victims ended the solemn moment.