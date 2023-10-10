EU: 3.5 million euros in humanitarian aid in response to the earthquake in Afghanistan

In the aftermath of the earthquake that devastated western Afghanistan this weekend, the EU will provide initial emergency humanitarian aid for an initial value of 3.5 million euros, “in order to address the most urgent needs of the affected population”. As stated in a release from Brussels, 2.5 million euros from such amount will be allocated to the humanitarian partners who are already engaged in rescue operations on the ground. In addition, the EU “is offering in-kind assistance worth €1 million from its own humanitarian stocks in Dubai, in the framework of the European Humanitarian Response Capacity. Shelter kits, winterised tents, hygiene kits and other supplies are available to our humanitarian partners, depending on their needs on the ground, and ready to be delivered via a new flight of the EU Humanitarian Air Bridge”. 31 flights have already been organised so far through such air bridge, the last of which landed on October 7th. “This new assistance comes in addition to the €89 million in humanitarian aid already allocated in 2023 for humanitarian organisations in the country”. The humanitarian aid of the European Union in Afghanistan is solely channelled “through our humanitarian partners on the ground”.