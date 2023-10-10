Education: Eurydice Report, focus on special educational needs, disability, minorities. “Inclusion promoted in European schools”

“Promoting diversity and inclusion in schools in Europe”. This is the title of the report released by the European Commission’s Eurydice network today which provides an overview of the most recent policies and measures “implemented by national educational authorities to combat discrimination and inequalities in school education”. The report investigates the situation of students “with special educational needs or disabilities, from a migrant background or from an ethnic minority, as well as measures to support gender equality and students from the LGBTIQ+ community or religious minorities”. The report “shows that students with special educational needs or disabilities are a main target group in all analysed areas”, including “measures to promote access and participation, national curricula, learning and social-emotional support initiatives, and teacher education and training”, the Eurydice report reads. Commissioner for Education, Iliana Ivanova, said: “Diversity and inclusion in schools are essential to promote understanding, empathy and unity in Europe. By promoting diversity, we create environments where everyone is valued, regardless of their background. Inclusion is not just a policy, it is a commitment to ensure that every student can live, learn and give their meaningful contribution to society”.