EU: Eleusis (Greece), Timisoara (Romania) and Veszprém (UHungary), chosen as the 2023 European Capitals of Culture

In 2023, Eleusis (in Greece), Timișoara (in Romania) and Veszprém (in Hungary) have been selected as the European Capitals of Culture. Events, exhibitions and shows are held in the EU Capitals of Culture all year long. This has been announced in a release by the European Commission. Over 60 cities have been selected in the past. Today, January 9th, to celebrate the Capitals selected for 2023, the deputy president of the EU Commission, Margaritis Schinas, will take part in an event at the Acropolis Museum in Athens. A statement written by the EU Commissioner for Culture and Research, Mariya Gabriel, will be read during the event. For the occasion, the 2022 Capitals of Culture, i.e. Esch-sur-Alzette (Luxembourg), Kaunas (Lithuania) and Novi Sad (Serbia), will be commemorated too. The honour of being selected as European Capitals of Culture “shows the wealth and diversity of cultures in Europe, boosts sustainable tourism and promotes the development of cities through culture”, the EU Commission stated. To apply, cities had to work out a cultural programme with a “strong European dimension, proactively involving the population and the communities”.