FAFCE: Mr Bassi (President), Pope Francis “reminded the whole world of centrality of demographic issue”

“In his words to the Diplomatic Corps today”, FAFCE President Vincenzo Bassi said “the Holy Father reminded the whole world of the centrality of the demographic issue, which is particularly visible in Italy and across southern Europe. The demographic issue concerns us all, and it is appropriate and necessary to develop shared agendas at European and international levels in order to promote a new demographic spring. Family policies are the responsibility of individual States. But this does not prevent them from embarking on joint initiatives, across the political spectrum, to exchange best practices and promote family-friendly policies”.

During his traditional audience with the Diplomatic Corps at the beginning of the New Year, Pope Francis said that, “sadly”, we “increasingly witness the emergence of a ‘fear’ of life, which translates in many places into a fear of the future and a difficulty in creating families and bringing children into the world. In some contexts, I think for example of Italy, there is a dangerous fall in the birth rate, a veritable demographic winter, which endangers the very future of society”. “Pope Francis’ well-rounded address also touched on the issue of the protection of life at every stage and the theme of peace in truth, justice, solidarity, and freedom”, according to the Federation of Catholic Family Associations in Europe.

“The Popes, Benedict XVI and Francis in particular, have always reminded us that the family is not a Catholic institution, but a natural one. If the family is an expression of Christian vocation”, Vincenzo Bassi concluded, “it is also true that we can all commit to and find fulfilment in and for the family. Also, the family is at the service of all, of peace and the common good”.