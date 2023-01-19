Iran: European Parliament, “expand sanctions list to cover all individuals and entities responsible for human rights violations and their family members”

The European Parliament calls for tougher sanctions against the Iranian regime. MEPs adopted the resolution by a show of hands, the European Parliament announced in a statement. MEPs urge to expand the “sanctions list to cover all individuals and entities responsible for human rights violations and their family members”, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, President Ebrahim Raisi, Prosecutor General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, and all foundations (‘bonyads’) linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRCG)”. The European Parliament also calls to add “the IRGC and its subsidiary forces, including the paramilitary Basij militia and the Quds Force, to the EU terrorist list”. According to MEPs, “Any country in which the IRGC deploys military, economic, or informational operations should sever and outlaw ties with this agency”. In addition, MEPs call for the “immediate and unconditional release of all protesters sentenced to death” in the crackdown on dissidents and for “those responsible for the killing of hundreds of protesters” to “be brought to justice”. Also, the Iranian diaspora living in the EU must be protected against the crackdown of the regime. Finally, MEPs call for the expansion of restrictive measures against Iran which “continues to provide unmanned aerial vehicles and plans to provide surface-to-surface missiles to Russia”.