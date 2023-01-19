EU Parliament: Establish a special tribunal to deal with war crimes and Russia’s aggression in Ukraine

The European Parliament calls for a tribunal to deal with war crimes and Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. MEPs adopted a non-legislative resolution, with 472 votes in favour, 19 against with 33 abstentions, for “Russian political and military leaders to be held accountable for war crimes”. The European Parliament announced this in a statement. The text states that “atrocities committed by Russian forces in Bucha, Irpin and many other Ukrainian towns reveal the brutality of the war and underscore the importance of coordinated international action to bring those accountable to justice under international law for human rights”. Furthermore, the MEPs, in close cooperation with Ukraine, push for the creation of “a special international tribunal to prosecute Russia’s political and military leadership and its allies”. The tribunal should have “jurisdiction to investigate not only Vladimir Putin and the political and military leadership of Russia, but also Aljaksandr Lukašenka and his cronies in Belarus”.