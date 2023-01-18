EU Parliament: Von der Leyen (Commission), “Green Deal Industrial Plan is our answer to IRA”

“I want to lay out our answer” to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) – the Green Deal Industrial Plan. The Plan “will be built on four pillars”, said the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in her address at the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg. “The first pillar is about speed and access. We need to create a regulatory environment that allows us to scale up fast and to create conducive conditions for the clean-tech industry”. To this end, “we will put forward a new Net-Zero Industry Act”, she added. “This Act will follow the same model as the Chips Act. It will especially look at how to simplify and fast-track permitting for new clean-tech production sites”. The second pillar “will boost investment and financing of clean-tech production. We will propose to temporarily adapt our state aid rules to speed up again and to simplify. Easier calculations, simpler procedures, accelerated approvals”, and “simple tax-break models. But at the same time”, we have to “preserve the level playing field for businesses all across Europe”, she said. And thus, “beyond the European Sovereignty Fund that I announced in my State of the Union”, we “will have to look into a bridging solution to provide fast and targeted financial support”. The third pillar has to do with skills, people. Finally, with the fourth pillar, “we will follow through with our ambitious trade agenda. For clean tech to deliver net zero globally, there will be a need for strong and resilient supply chains”, she concluded.