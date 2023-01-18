EU Parliament: Michel (Council), “we will continue to support Ukraine militarily for as long as it takes”

“We, the European Union, will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes. We will continue our military support, thanks to an increase of the European Peace Facility”. This was stated by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, speaking during the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg. “The time is now. Ukraine urgently needs more military equipment and I’m personally in favour of supplying tanks to Ukraine”, he added. Michel then pointed out: “For nearly one year, Russia has pursued a strategy of destruction, a strategy of terror, trying to bomb the people of Ukraine into submission. We have witnessed this strategy in Bakhmut, in Soledar, and more recently in Dnipro. But Ukrainians are resisting and they will continue to resist”. European countries “are massively supporting Ukraine” and “European citizens are in favour of this support, according to the latest Eurobarometer. Our citizens know that supporting Ukraine means supporting peace, democracy and the international order”, said Michel.