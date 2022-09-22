EU: 715 million to the Global Fund “to save millions of lives from AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria”

The European Commission has announced a new contribution of €715 million from the EU budget to the Global Fund for the period 2023-2025, at the Fund’s Seventh Replenishment Conference, hosted by US President Biden in New York. Together with the pledges from EU Member States, Team Europe “confirms its strong commitment to the Global Fund with a total contribution of more than €4 billion for the period 2023-2025”. The Global Fund, an international partnership to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, “has already saved 50 million lives in the last 20 years”, the Commission explained in a statement. The new contribution is in addition to the €150 million made available this year for the Global Fund’s COVID-19 Response Mechanism “to help countries cover the costs of personal protective equipment, diagnostic tests and therapeutics”. Announcing the EU’s new pledge, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: “After joining forces to fight COVID-19, we need to get back on track to defeat other deadly diseases. The Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria is helping to save millions of lives. This is why we will increase the EU’s contribution to the Global Fund to €715 million. This will be a lifeline for millions more and will help deliver better health for all”.