War in Ukraine: Borrell (EU) condemns escalation of war and the threat of resorting to nuclear weapons. “Illegal referenda”

“The European Union condemns in the strongest possible terms Russia’s escalation of its illegal, unprovoked and unjustified aggression against Ukraine”. Once again, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, condemns Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the latest threats of resorting to nuclear weapons and calling up the reservists, a prelude to a recrudescence of the conflict. “Despite the numberless appeals made by the international community to Russia to immediately stop its military aggression against Ukraine, unfortunately the Russian leadership decided otherwise. On September 21st, Russia opted for conflict by announcing a partial mobilisation in Russia, supporting the organisation of illegal referenda in the Ukrainian territories currently occupied by Russia, and threatening again using weapons of mass destruction”. The EU reiterates “its strongest condemnation of

the plans to organise illegal referenda with the aim of annexation by Russia of parts of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia, areas of Ukraine that are currently occupied by Russia. Such illegal referenda are one further blatant breach of the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and a severe breach of the Charter of the United Nations”.