EU Parliament: Treaties need to be revised. Council should decide to set up a Convention

(Strasbourg) The European Parliament has called for a revision of the EU Treaties to make the EU more democratic, able to decide and closer to its citizens. The resolution voted on in Strasbourg today is along the lines suggested by the Conference on the Future of Europe, which lasted a year and ended on 9 May 2022. It will now be up to the 27 Member States’ Heads of State or Government at the European Council to decide to set up a Convention, by simple majority, on the revision of the EU’s fundamental documents. Several MEPs have called for this to happen at the earliest opportunity, that is, at the European Council on 23-24 June, “to ensure that citizens’ expectations are met and that the outcome of the Conference on the Future of Europe is put to good use as soon as possible”. The Convention should comprise MEPs, Commissioners, national MPs, and EU leaders.

According to a statement from Strasbourg, the “Commission is expected to announce how it intends to follow up on the Conference in mid-June”. Parliament’s Committee on Constitutional Affairs “will continue to work on the changes that Parliament would seek to make to the Treaties, in anticipation of a Convention”.