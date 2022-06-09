EU Parliament: Treaties need to be revised. Abolition of veto powers and legislative initiative for Parliament

(Strasbourg) It is time to start the process to revise the EU Treaties. This is according to the European Parliament, who passed a resolution at the end of its plenary session in Strasbourg today, also taking into account the outcome of the Conference on the Future of Europe. “In light of the array of ongoing and recent crises”, MEPs called for a change of course in the EU. “Reforming voting procedures in the Council to enhance the European Union’s capacity to act, including switching from unanimity to qualified majority voting, in areas such as sanctions, the so-called passerelle clauses, and in emergencies”; “adapting the EU’s powers, especially in the areas of health and cross-border health threats, in the completion of the energy union based on efficiency and renewables”, in “defence, and in social and economic policies”; “ensuring that the European Pillar of Social Rights is fully implemented”; “making the EU economy more resilient, with special attention paid to small and medium-sized enterprises and competitiveness checks, and promoting investments focused on the just, green and digital transitions”. MEPs also suggested “providing Parliament with the right to initiate, amend or revoke legislation, and with full rights as a co-legislator on the EU budget”, and “strengthening the procedure to protect the EU’s founding values”. The text was adopted with 355 votes in favour, 154 against, and 48 abstentions.