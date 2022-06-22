World Meeting of Families: Bassi (president Fafce), family networks as an “antidote to the pandemic of loneliness”

The Federation of Catholic Family Associations in Europe will be at the World Meeting of Families that is starting in Rome today. Its president, Vincenzo Bassi, and wife Carla Di Lello will give a speech at the conference on “Young and older together for the Church of tomorrow”. Fafce has just had a meeting of its delegates (on June 10th), who have been received in an audience by Pope Francis. “The Holy Father has embraced our position of these last few years, by confirming us in our double mission: bringing the families’ voices in the European institutions and inspiring family networks”, Bassi had stated just after the audience and then, looking ahead, he had said: “Now more than ever, despite our nimble organisation, we need more resources and we need to join our forces with other organisations inside and outside of the Church”. The challenges that must be dealt with include “the pandemic of loneliness, the challenge that underlies all others”. Family networks “at the service of the Church” can be an “antidote”.