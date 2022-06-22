EU Parliament: plenary to address war, Ukraine and Moldova’s accession, Future of Europe Conference

The European Parliament is meeting for a plenary session in Brussels today and tomorrow, with a busy agenda. On the eve of the European Council of 23-24 June, the EU Assembly will discuss the priorities of the Summit and the issue of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia’s accession to the EU. Indeed, the EU Summit will focus on the war against Ukraine, the Conference on the Future of Europe, and economic issues. On 23 June, the heads of state and government will also meet with Western Balkan leaders to discuss the region’s accession perspectives.

As regards the Conference on the Future of Europe, Parliament approved a resolution on 9 June calling on the European Council to “start the process to revise the EU Treaties that would set up a Convention. This – according to a statement – would ensure that the EU takes action on the outcomes of the Conference as soon as possible and shows its will to respond to citizens’ demands for institutional reform”.

Following the debate on the European Council meeting, MEPs will discuss with Council and Commission representatives granting candidate status to Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova, and Georgia. In a statement on 9 June, Parliament’s Conference of Presidents (chaired by President Metsola and political group leaders) urged the EU’s heads of state and government to grant EU candidate status to Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova. A resolution on the candidate status of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia will be put to the vote on Thursday.