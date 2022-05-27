European Council: Michel calls an extraordinary meeting. “Russian military aggression, dramatic effect on food security”

“Russia’s military aggression risks having a dramatic effect on global food security. Food prices have spiked and we are facing serious risks of famine and destabilisation in many parts of the world”. European Council President Charles Michel said this in his invitation letter to the European Summit that will take place in Brussels on 30 and 31 May. “At our meeting – he wrote to the Heads of State and Government of the 27 Member States – we will discuss concrete ways to help Ukraine export its agricultural produce using EU infrastructure. We will also see how to better coordinate multilateral initiatives in this regard. Given African countries’ acute vulnerability to food insecurity, African Union Chairperson Macky Sall will join us via video link to discuss the topic”. Michel went on to write: “Russia’s war against Ukraine has further bolstered our ambition for a strong, coordinated European defence. In March, we tasked the Commission, in coordination with the European Defence Agency, with putting forward an analysis of the defence investment gaps and proposing any further initiatives to strengthen the European defence industrial and technological base. Our most urgent priority is to coordinate Member States’ efforts to replenish stocks and build a European industrial base”. The extraordinary summit will start at 4 p.m. on 30 May with the traditional exchange of views with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and will end the following day.