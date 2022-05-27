Comece: Catholic Youth Convention, “Sharing our dreams on the future of Europe”

(Photo comece.eu)

“Sharing our dreams on the future of Europe” will be the topic of the 2nd Catholic Youth Convention about the future of Europe, organised by the Commission of Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (Comece) and by the Konrad-Adenauer Foundation. It will take place in virtual mode on June 2nd and will be split into two themed units: a reflection about “the future of Christian democracy” and a talk with delegates of the plenary of the Conference on the Future of Europe. Young delegates of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU and young people from the Comece Youth Platform have joined the initiative. “The ending of the Conference and the European Year of Youth are the perfect scene to strengthen dialogue with all European citizens, especially the young ones, to encourage them to take part in debates”, the organisers explain. In the pandemic, “they proved to have an impressive ability to adapt to change, even if the consequences of social distancing, the lack of social contact, and the inability to have any valuable experience are still an ongoing reality for many of them”. So, the afternoon’s exchange of views will help thematise “the way young Christians see the European project and its values and the way they can give their contribution to it, the way to promote processes of meaningful dialogue with people outside of Europe and further their reconciliation, what they recommend for the future of Europe” (click here to register for and attend the Convention).