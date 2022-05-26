Training: Jacques Delors Conference on “The promise of Europe” aimed at 16-30 year olds. Debate with Roberta Metsola

“The promise of Europe” is the theme of the 2022 Jacques Delors Conference, organized by the Paris-based Jacques Delors Institute on 28 June and aimed at young people aged 16 to 30, particularly those who have completed the training course on European citizenship at the “Notre Europe” Academy. The event will be an opportunity to exchange views with Antonio Vitorino, Director General of the International Organization for Migration; Enrico Letta, President of the Jacques Delors Institute; and Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, who will engage in dialogue with them “around the themes of democracy as a value and peace as a common good”, the organizers explain. This part of the work will be accessible online (http://academienotreeurope.eu/conf/). Work will then continue in the afternoon with some educational booths and workshops hosted by European associations and organisations engaged in the fields of mobility, training and civic engagement. The winner of the award for the best book on “better understanding Europe” will then be announced. This will be followed by the screening of the movie “Olga”, by Elie Grappa, which tells the story of a 15-year-old gymnast born to a Swiss father and a Ukrainian mother. “This year, the promises of the European project will take centre stage”, the programme reads, “particularly in terms of mobility and civic engagement”, and the situation in Ukraine will be addressed from the perspective of “European values: liberal democracy, protection of human rights, solidarity and peace”.