Germany: the 102nd Katholikentag, German Catholics’ Day, taking place in Stuttgart. Federal President and Chancellor expected to attend

Last night, three communal events kicked off the 102nd Katholikentag, or German Catholics’ Day, taking place place in Stuttgart until Sunday, May 29th. After the official opening, an evening was spent debating and having a communal party before ending the first day by praying the Vespers from the main stage of the Katholikentag. The event is still organised by the Central Committee of German Catholics (Zdk) in partnership with the German Bishops’ Conference (Dbk). Celebrity guests will not be missing in Stuttgart either, with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz expected to attend. Church leaders too, such as the president of the German Bishops’ Conference, bishop Georg Bätzing, and the President of the Council of Evangelical Church (Ekd), Annette Kurschus, will be there too. Today, the day of the liturgical Feast of the Ascension, after a solemn eucharistic celebration, the usual programme of the Katholikentag will start off as usual, with discussions and forums. Such themed events will end on Saturday afternoon, then the Catholic feast will be closed by a party in the streets of Stuttgart and, on Sunday morning, by the final eucharistic celebration. The five days in Stuttgart will be extremely eco-friendly. Stuttgart, Germany’s car capital, actually asked the participants to make a sustainable choice by using public transport or electric and hybrid cars to move around during the Katholikentag.