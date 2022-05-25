Ukraine: Nowakowski (Greek Catholic Eparchy in the UK), “grateful to British people supporting my people. Evil must not prevail”

(London) “An outpouring of support from the people of the United Kingdom. Tens of thousands have opened their homes to provide a safe haven to Ukraine’s displaced people. We have seen how the people of the UK have stood for peace in Ukraine” and showed their support in the display of the “Ukrainian flag, in marches through our cities, in the sending of much needed humanitarian aid to Ukraine”, Kenneth Nowakowski, Eparch of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic community in the UK, said in a statement marking three months since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, relayed by the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of the Holy Family in London. The tone is less desperate than the one used in his messages in March when the war began. While recognizing the ordeal of the over 15 million Ukrainians displaced and forced to flee their country, the Bishop expressed gratitude to the British people for their many acts of solidarity, and called on everyone to continue to pray. “People of faith continue to support Ukraine with prayers to the Almighty, that He might open the eyes of those who have allowed evil to take hold of their hearts, so that they might be horrified by their actions”, the Eparch wrote. “We continue to pray for a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. We pray for those who have lost their lives, for the wounded, for those tortured and abused. Evil must not prevail”.