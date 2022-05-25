FAFCE: Catholic Family Associations in Europe, audience with Pope Francis on 10 June. Conference programme

The private audience with Pope Francis will be the highlight of the Conference that the Federation of Catholic Family Associations in Europe (FAFCE) is organizing to mark its 25th anniversary, also in preparation for the X World Meeting of Families. On 10 June, the Federation reports, participants will be received in audience late in the morning following the celebration of Mass at the Teutonic Cemetery. In the afternoon, a conference will be held at the General Curia of the Society of Jesus on “Celebrating the Beauty of the Family”. The programme, that is being finalised, will have two sessions: one under the slogan “The Family, treasure of Europe” that will have as a guest speaker Mr Marian Jurečka, Minister of Labour and Social Affairs of the Czech Republic, who will speak about the reception of refugees. Then Mgr. Mariano Crociata, Vice-President of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE), will address the theme of “The voice of the Church in Europe, the voice of its families”. The second session will be on “looking forward to the X World Meeting of Families. The Archbishop of Vilnius and President of the Council of European Bishops’ Conferences (CCEE), Gintaras Grušas, will explore how the local Churches will celebrate the World Day. Then Mr Gianluigi De Palo, President of the Forum of Family Associations, will talk about “Communicating the beauty of the family: the role of family associations”. A round table discussion will follow, which will explore the themes of work, rebuilding community in Ukraine, and fiscal and welfare policies. Gabriella Gambino, Undersecretary of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life, will deliver the closing remarks.