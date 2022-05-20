Ukraine: EU Commission, 600 million in emergency financial support. Von der Leyen and Gentiloni, “unwavering support for the country”

(Brussels) The European Commission, on behalf of the EU, has today disbursed €600 million in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine. “Following Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion – a statement from Brussels reads -, this urgent financial support helps Ukraine address its acute financing gap related to its exceptional humanitarian and defence needs”. The first instalment of €600 million from this emergency macro-financial assistance operation was disbursed in two tranches on 11 and 18 March. These funds are provided to Ukraine in the form of long-term loans on highly favourable terms. “The disbursement is a tangible demonstration of the EU’s unwavering support for Ukraine”. President Ursula von der Leyen said: “In these extremely difficult times, the EU unwaveringly stands in support of Ukraine and of its courageous people. Today, we disbursed €600 million in emergency macro-financial assistance to address Ukraine’s acute financing needs, thereby ensuring it can keep on running essential services and addressing basic daily needs”. “Ukraine – she added – will get back on its feet as a democratic and prosperous country”. EU Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni said: “today, we bring further relief to the country’s budget with the disbursement of the remaining €600 million in emergency macro-financial assistance decided earlier this year. This is a further meaningful contribution to Ukraine’s immediate financing needs, which are under unprecedented pressure due to Russia’s invasion. We stand in solidarity with Ukraine today and will do so tomorrow”.