EU Commission: 684 million from Marie Sklodowska-Curie Actions for doctoral and postdoctoral researchers. Funding for Ukrainian researchers

Two new calls in the context of the European Commission’s Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA) were issued today: €427 million will go to support new doctoral programmes training doctoral candidates in academia and in the industry and business sectors (MSCA Doctoral Networks) and €257 million will go to “excellent postdoctoral researchers” wishing to pursue frontier research in all fields (MSCA Postdoctoral Fellowships). The Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions are “essential to support world-class programmes training the new generation of highly skilled researchers” and to foster transnational collaboration, said EU Commissioner for Research and Youth Mariya Gabriel. The funding made available today is a contribution to support “collaboration between academia and business”. The MSCA is the main EU funding programme for doctoral and postdoctoral training in the context of Horizon Europe aimed at “researchers from all over the world, at all stages of their careers and in all disciplines”, a statement from Brussels reads: “The programme has increased its support to allow researchers from Ukraine to continue their academic work”.