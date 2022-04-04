Ukraine: Bucha massacre. Von der Leyen (EU) phones Zelensky. “Perpetrators of these crimes must not go unpunished”.

(Strasbourg) “This afternoon, I spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the dreadful murders that have been uncovered in Bucha and other areas from which Russian troops have recently left. I conveyed to him my condolences and assured him of the European Commission’s full support in these terrible times. The harrowing images cannot and will not be left unanswered. The perpetrators of these heinous crimes must not go unpunished”, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, following her phone call with President Zelensky. “We agreed to ensure close coordination between us. The EU has set up a Joint Investigation Team with Ukraine to collect evidence and investigate war crimes and crimes against humanity. The EU – von der Leyen added – is ready to reinforce this effort by sending investigation teams on the ground to support the Ukrainian Prosecution Services. Eurojust and Europol are ready to assist”. Such a “coordinated approach from the Ukrainian authorities, the EU, its Member States and agencies, and the International Criminal Court will allow for the evidence to be collected, analysed and processed in the most complete and effective way possible”. The Commission “will provide all the necessary technical and financial support to all EU-led investigations”. A plenary session of the European Parliament will begin in Strasbourg this afternoon, with the Ukraine issue expected to come up time and again. MEPs are expected to hold a minute’s silence for the victims of the war in Ukraine.