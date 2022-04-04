Ukraine: Bucha massacre. Borrell (EU), “the true face of Russia’s brutal war of aggression”

(Strasbourg) “The European Union condemns in the strongest possible terms the reported atrocities committed by the Russian armed forces in a number of occupied Ukrainian towns that have now been liberated”, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, stated. “Haunting images of large numbers of civilian deaths and casualties, as well as destruction of civilian infrastructures show the true face of the brutal war of aggression Russia is waging against Ukraine and its people. The massacres in the town of Bucha and other Ukrainian towns will be inscribed in the list of atrocities committed on European soil”. According to Borrell, “the Russian authorities are responsible for these atrocities, committed while they had effective control of the area. They are subject to the international law of occupation” and they “will be held accountable” for war crimes. “We fully support the investigation launched by the ICC Prosecutor into war crimes and crimes against humanity as well as the work of the OHCHR Commission of Inquiry. The EU is assisting the Ukrainian Prosecutor General and Civil Society focused on collection and preservation of the evidences of the war crimes”.