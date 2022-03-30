Ukraine: event in Warsaw on 9 April to raise funds and humanitarian aid. Bono, Madonna, Elton John and other artists will be joining

Bono, Madonna, Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Adam Lambert, Céline Dion and Alanis Morissette – these are just some of the world-renowned artists who are joining the “Stand Up For Ukraine” campaign, launched by the European Commission to raise money for the war-affected population. The European Commission has announced today that “in recognition of Poland’s essential role in supporting refugees fleeing the invasion of Ukraine, the Stand Up For Ukraine pledging event, convened by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, will take place in Warsaw on 9 April”. The President of Poland Andrzej Duda will participate alongside President von der Leyen, while Prime Minister Trudeau will participate remotely. “Poland – a statement from the Commission reads – is hosting more than 2.5 million refugees and plays an important role as a humanitarian hub, dispatching to Ukraine support from all over Europe”. The pledging event will conclude a broader social media campaign launched by the European Commission and the Government in Canada in partnership with the international advocacy organisation Global Citizen. “The aim of the campaign is to raise funding and other types of support to cater for the needs of internally displaced people in Ukraine and of refugees”.