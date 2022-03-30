Ukraine: 11,000 refugees hosted by the Romanian Orthodox Church. Over €5 million in humanitarian aid

Committed since the beginning of war in Ukraine to helping refugees seeking refuge in Romania, the Romanian Orthodox Church has so far spent over €5.2 million on humanitarian aid, food and shelter, according to a statement from the Romanian Orthodox Patriarchate today. More than 11,000 Ukrainian refugees are housed in the facilities of the Romanian Orthodox Church, of whom 7,000 are also receiving meals. The Church is also providing translation and consulting services, medical assistance and transportation to refugees. From 18 to 24 March, sixty-two humanitarian convoys have been organized in Romania, seven in Ukraine, and two in Moldova. In addition to material aid (medicines, blankets…), prayers for peace are being raised in the Orthodox churches of the Romanian Patriarchate as well as in Catholic churches. Patriarch Daniel recommended prayers for both liturgical celebrations and personal devotions. “If during the Orthodox liturgies – he said in a message at the beginning of the Orthodox Lent – we are offered the blessing ‘Peace be with you all’, then this peace must be made present and fruitful in the Church, in the family, in society and in relations between peoples”. To date, more than 528,000 Ukrainian refugees have entered Romania, of whom less than a quarter have decided to stay.