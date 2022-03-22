Ukraine: EU Commission launches an online one-stop shop for researchers fleeing the war

Today, the EU Commission launched the “European Research Area for Ukraine” (Era4Ukraine), an “online one-stop shop for information and support for researchers based in or fleeing Ukraine”. As explained by the EU Commission, the portal brings together initiatives at EU level, at national level and initiatives championed by non-governmental groups. “With this portal, the intention is to help researchers find accommodation and job opportunities, ease the recognition of their diplomas, and provide other services”. Era4Ukraine has been implemented on the existing Euraxess network that supports researchers by connecting over 600 centres and 43 national portals in the member states of the EU and in the countries associated to “Horizon Europe”. All information will be available in English and Ukrainian. Research commissioner Mariya Gabriel stated: “We support Ukrainian researchers and innovators who have to face unprecedented circumstances following the Russian invasion of their country. Ukrainian scientists and researchers have made a decisive contribution to EU research and innovation. Today’s launch of Era4Ucraina is another important initiative in support of our Ukrainian counterparts”.