Scotland: open letter from Christian church leaders to Government. Risk of poverty, intervene on price of essentials

In a joint statement, the three main Christian churches in Scotland have made an appeal to the Scottish and UK Governments to “set aside” their political differences and address together the crisis caused by the rising cost of living. “Energy bills are expected to increase significantly in April and inflation is pushing up the cost of essentials, including food”, Bishop Hugh Gilbert, President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Scotland, Lord Wallace, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, and Reverend Mark Strange, Primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church, wrote in their letter. “This will hurt low-income families more than most and push more people into deep poverty, creating for some the grim choice between eating or heating”. “We urge both the Scottish and UK Governments to set aside political differences and come together in a spirit of pragmatism and compassion to seek effective solutions to this very serious and worsening situation”, the three Scottish Christian leaders went on to write. The statement is accompanied by three examples of community initiatives managed or supported by local churches. These include debt counselling centres, food banks, and initiatives to ensure children from the most deprived families have a hot meal during school holidays.