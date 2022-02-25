Ukraine: video message from Archbishop Shevchuk of Kyiv. “We call for your solidarity in this difficult time for our people”

“We call for your solidarity in this difficult time for our people. I would like to express my deep gratitude to all those who today support our Ukrainian State, the efforts of our authorities, the efforts of all those who today defend our freedom and independence”. His Beatitude Sviatoslav Shevchuk, head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church and Major Archbishop of Kyiv, said this in a video message addressed from the Ukrainian capital this morning to the people and the international community about the situation in the country that “in these hours is defending itself from the unjustified aggression of the Russian Federation”. “At this time, after passing the first day of war, we pray for Ukraine”, Archbishop Shevchuk said. “We pray for peace in Ukraine, we pray for and bless the defenders of our homeland”. The Major Archbishop of the Greek Catholic Church said he had spoken with “the Bishops of Kharkiv, Odessa, Zaporizhya, with our priests and monks living in occupied eastern Ukraine”. “In this tragic moment, all our hopes are in God. In this tragic moment, the fate of Ukraine depends on our ability to self-organize and act responsibly in person, taking responsibility for the future of our nation. God bless Ukraine. God bless the Ukrainian authorities. God bless the Ukrainian armed forces. God bless the families of our soldiers. God bless all those who today stand in solidarity with Ukraine in different corners of our country and the world. The world is with Ukraine, and Ukraine is with God. Together we will make it”.