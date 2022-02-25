Ukraine: EU prepares third round of sanctions against Russia. Zelensky, “not all possibilities for sanctions have been exhausted yet”. Talks with Draghi postponed

A third round of sanctions is “under urgent preparation” at European level, European Council President Charles Michel announced in a tweet. The EU heads of state and government approved a second wave of sanctions at their meeting last night, which will have “massive and severe consequences”. “The senseless suffering and loss of civilian life must stop”, the President wrote, reiterating that Europe stands with Ukraine and “will continue to provide support”. President Michel said he had spoken with President Zelensky as Kiev is under attack. There is a need to “immediately mobilize the global community to protect international law”, he wrote. In a tweet, Ukraine’s President also said that he had spoken with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen this morning and told her that “not all possibilities for sanctions have been exhausted yet” and that “pressure on Russia must increase”. He later wrote: “Today at 10:30 am at the entrances to Chernihiv, Hostomel and Melitopol there were heavy fighting. People died. Next time I’ll try to move the war schedule to talk to Mario Draghi at a specific time”. And he concluded: “Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to fight for its people”.