Ukraine: the European Council condemns Russian aggression and the involvement of Belarus. New sanctions approved

“The European Council condemns in the strongest possible terms the Russian Federation’s unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine. By its illegal military actions, Russia is grossly violating international law and the principles of the UN Charter and is undermining European and global security and stability”. This is the beginning of the statement that has been agreed upon by the heads of State and Government at the special meeting of the European Council that took place in Brussels. “Russia bears full responsibility for this act of aggression and all the destruction and loss of life it will cause”, say the European leaders, who ask “Russia to immediately cease its military actions” and withdraw, to abide by international humanitarian law and stop the disinformation campaign and cyber-attacks. In the statement, words of solidarity are addressed to the women, men and children “whose lives have been affected by this unjustified attack”. Europe also “strongly condemns” the involvement of Belarus. The EU Council approved further restrictive measures, after those announced last Tuesday: they will have “massive and severe consequences on Russia. They cover the financial sector, the energy and transport sectors, exports, visa policy, as and so will individuals, who will be included in a black list. Sanctions will also be imposed on Belarus. “The EU is united in its solidarity with Ukraine”, say the leaders, ready to give it political, financial, humanitarian and logistical support and to convene an international donors’ conference. Support has also been shown towards the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia and the Republic of Moldova.