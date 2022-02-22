Conference on the Future of Europe: meeting of the last citizens’ panel in Dublin. Then, it’s the turn of the institutions

A meeting in Dublin next weekend, from 25th to 27th February, for the 200 citizens’ panel in charge of reflecting on and coming up with ideas for a new Europe in terms of economic and social issues, employment, culture and youth (the so-called Panel I). At this third meeting, they too will have to develop recommendations that will be submitted to the plenary meeting of the Conference on 11th and 12th March. At the two previous meetings, the panellists decided to spread their ideas over five policy lines: working in Europe, an economy for the future, a fair society, learning in Europe, and an ethical and secure digital transformation. The citizens’ meeting will be in person, but the opening and closing plenary sessions will also be streamed live. According to what had been set out in the initial agenda, March’s plenary meeting will be the last opportunity to exchange views, and the recommendations of panel I and panel IV will be voted on. After that, it will be the executive committee’s turn to prepare the conclusions of the plenary meeting of the Conference and submit the final result of the Conference in a report to the joint presidency and to the three European institutions, the European Parliament, the EU Council and the EU Commission.