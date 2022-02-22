Ukraine: Pejčinović Burić (Council of Europe) to Russian Federation, “reverse this decision and abstain from further aggravating the situation”

“The recognition of the so-called ‘people’s republics’ of Donetsk and Luhansk by the Russian Federation is in violation of international law and represents a unilateral breach of the Minsk agreements – which remain the only basis for a settlement of the conflict in Donbas”. This is according to a statement by Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić which reiterates “unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders” and calls on the Russian Federation to “reverse this decision and abstain from further aggravating the situation”. Pejčinović Burić “insistently” calls on the member states of the pan-European institution which also includes Russia to “solve their disagreement through dialogue based on respect of the principles enshrined in the Statute of the Council of Europe, and in the European Convention on Human Rights”. Full agreement with the words of the Secretary General was expressed by the President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Tiny Cox, who will propose a debate under urgent procedure to address the issue in the Assembly. The Ukrainian crisis will also be discussed at the meeting of the PACE Standing Committee in Berlin on 11 March 2022.