Education: 11 projects selected for “Erasmus+ Teacher Academies”. Support for mobility, learning platforms and professional communities

The €15 million under Erasmus+ will go to 11 projects supporting teacher training through the “Erasmus+ Teacher Academies”. The projects, that will run for three years, “will provide teachers at all stages of their careers with learning opportunities that include mobility, learning platforms and professional communities”, a statement from the European Commission reads. The selected projects are the fruit of European partnerships involving 182 organisations from 23 countries. They will support multilingualism and cultural diversity, develop teacher education in line with the EU’s priorities in education policy, and contribute to the achievement of the objectives of the European Education Area. “Teachers are one of those professions that change the world”, said Commissioner Mariya Gabriel as she announced the winners at an online event today, and “we cannot teach new skills without adapting the way we teach”. Academies will become “communities of good practice and lifelong learning providers for teachers and by teachers” and should also help teachers, a category that is facing shortages in so many EU countries, feel “supported and appreciated”.