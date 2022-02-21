Press freedom: Kuciak’s murder 4 years ago. Metsola (EU Parliament), “a strong democracy needs a strong press”.

Four years after the murder of Slovak investigative journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kusnirova, the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, paid tribute to these people “killed because they were fighting for the truth”. The effects of that murder “still resonate since justice has not yet been done”, the President denounced. “This is not what Europe stands for”, but for democracy, truth and justice. The European Parliament will “always defend freedom of expression, the rights of journalists and media freedom”. The Maltese Roberta Metsola called for “safeguards” to ensure that journalists can do their job and promised: “It is my personal commitment to ensure that the values that underpin Europe are never threatened”. “A strong democracy – she concluded – needs a strong press, and there can never be democracy without freedom of the press”.