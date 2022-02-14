EU Parliament: plenary in Strasbourg, anniversary of the Euro and debate with ECB President Lagarde

(Photo SIR/European Parliament - C. Creutz)

The European Parliament’s plenary session opens in Strasbourg this afternoon. Work will begin at 5 pm with a ceremony to celebrate 20 years of the Euro. EP President Roberta Metsola, ECB President Christine Lagarde, Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni and the Chair of the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs Irene Tinagli are scheduled to address Parliament. At the end of the ceremony, MEPs will debate with ECB President Lagarde the work of the European Central Bank in 2021 and the state of the EU economy. “The debate comes at a particularly important time – a statement reads – with inflation on the rise and, at the same time, a post-pandemic economic recovery that is still only in its early days. MEPs will therefore have the occasion to quiz Ms Lagarde on how best to balance the needs of addressing inflation while also supporting the revival of the economy”. Voting (non-legislative resolution) on the ECB’s policy in 2021 will take place on Tuesday, with results announced on Wednesday morning.