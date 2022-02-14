EU-AU: Africa-Europe Week to “strengthen relations”. Programme and items on the agenda

The first Africa-Europe Week aimed at strengthening the “links that connect people from both our continents” has started today, a statement from the Commission explains. Also taking place this week is the 7th EU-Africa Business Forum (EABF22), which will be inaugurated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on 16 February. Co-organised by the European Commission, the African Union Commission, as well as EU and African business organisations, the EABF22 aims to bring together political and business leaders to strengthen “EU-Africa business, trade and investment relations”. Throughout the week, European Commissioners will contribute to the events scheduled according to their responsibilities. Discussion will touch on young people, the green energy transition, climate and African youth, childhood and infrastructure, business, taxation and the digital sector, free trade, energy and health, circular economy and oceans, the agri-food and automotive sectors, raw materials and value chains, and on women and humanitarian operations. “The Africa-Europe Week is a unique time to discuss the various aspects of the Africa-Europe political partnership and to reinforce the links that connect people from both continents, which will feed into the political discussions at the Summit” that will take place at the end of this week in Brussels (17-18 February). The Africa-Europe Week will close with the concert of MAISHA, an Afro-European musical collective that unites 12 artists.