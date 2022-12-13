European Council: Michel (president), “guarantee the sustainability of our military and financial support to Ukraine”

“We are gathering in Brussels this week for two meetings: the EU-ASEAN Commemorative summit on Wednesday 14 December and our European Council the following day”. This is what Charles Michel writes in a letter sent to the EU Heads of State and Government in view of the upcoming meetings. The EU-Asean (South East Asian countries and market area) meeting “will give us an opportunity to exchange on our strategic partnership and discuss important issues of common interest, including security challenges, connectivity, trade, the green and digital transitions and food security”. “Our European Council on Thursday 15 December will be a one-day meeting”, Michel then states. “We will focus on strategic issues on which our unity will be key. Ukraine is, as always, at the heart of our concerns. Russia’s massive military escalation since 10 October, with its repeated targeting of Ukraine’s critical facilities and energy infrastructure, has caused huge damage to Ukraine’s power grid. Millions of civilians are left without electricity, heating and running water. The situation, exacerbated as snow and sub-zero temperatures set in, requires an appropriate response from us, including in terms of humanitarian preparedness and assistance”. “Beyond the country’s immediate needs, a substantive debate is also needed on how to guarantee the sustainability of our military and financial support to Ukraine”.