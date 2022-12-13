EU Parliament: top leaders support justice by initiating internal reform to ensure transparency

“The Conference of Presidents is shocked and deeply concerned about the recent revelations on corruption and criminal influence in the decision-making processes in the European Parliament”. This is stated in a statement by the Conference of Presidents (President Metsola and leaders of political groups in the European Parliament) on the ongoing criminal investigations involving Parliament’s staff and members. “Everyone involved must be held accountable. Parliament will continue to fully support the work of the police and judiciary to ensure that justice is done”.

The European Parliament “will initiate an internal reform process to ensure that transparency and accountability are reinforced and become watertight. This begins today with the early termination of the office of the Vice-President involved”, Eva Kaili.

This process will continue “with the reinforcement of Parliament’s rules on access to its premises and meetings. We will also ensure that the funding of organisations and people with access to Parliament is fully disclosed and properly monitored. We will not rest until full trust in our Institution is restored”.