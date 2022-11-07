Council of Europe: 46 Heads of State and Government in Reykjavik. Pejcinovic Buric, “to shape the CoE mission in a new geopolitical architecture”

(Photo SIR/Marco Calvarese)

“I would like to praise the Committee of Ministers’ decision to hold a 4th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Council of Europe. It is a clear sign of strong commitment to our founding values: human rights, democracy, and the rule of law”, said Marija Pejčinović Burić, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, after the highest body of the CoE had announced its decision. “The Summit will be a unique opportunity to shape the mission of the Organisation in the new European geopolitical architecture. It will also contribute to raising Council of Europe visibility in our Member States at the highest political level”. And finally, “I thank the Irish Presidency for their excellent work in the last six months and I look forward to co-operating with the Icelandic Presidency for the preparation of this historical event”.