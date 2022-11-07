Austria: Salzburg, Bishops’ Plenary Assembly starting today. Ad limina visit, synodal path and parish councils on the agenda

Archbishop Franz Lackner will chair the Autumn Plenary Assembly of the Austrian Bishops’ Conference (ÖBK) at Michaelbeuern Abbey in Salzburg, from today until Thursday, 10 November. The Bishops will discuss the working document recently published by the Vatican for the second phase of the global synodal process, which will now continue at the continental level. On the Bishops’ agenda is also the ad limina visit of the Bishops to Rome in mid-December. As the General Secretary of the Bishops’ Conference, Peter Schipka, announced in a press release, one of the highlights of the four-day consultations at Michaelbeuern Abbey is the “debate on the current social and ecclesial situation”. The Assembly will begin with a common prayer. An afternoon of study will follow on the “contribution of parish councils to the development of parishes”. The Apostolic Nuncio, Mgr. Pedro Lopez Quintana, will attend the deliberations of the Bishops’ Conference on Wednesday, 9 November. Also on Wednesday, the Vesper Mass that traditionally marks the end of the ÖBK plenary assemblies will be celebrated at the Collegiate Church of Michaelbeuern at 19:00. All the faithful are invited to attend.