European Year of Youth: the fifth EU Education Summit in Brussels tomorrow. Young people heard out

Tomorrow, December 1st, Brussels will host the fifth European Education Summit. Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, will open the event, which will be attended by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the deputy president, Margaritis Schinas, and the Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen. Guests will include ministers of the member states, MEPs, delegates of the Committee of the Regions and the Economic and Social Committee, as well trade unions from all over Europe. As part of the European Year of Youth 2022, this year’s Education Summit “will enable many young people to be heard in the debates. Today’s young people are the future of the European Union – says a release that announces the event – and will play a key role in the green and digital transitions of our societies”. The young participants “will be involved in panel discussions on investments in inclusive, quality education in all member states, the opportunities and innovative potential provided by the Strategy for Universities, as well as the role of education and training in the development of knowledge, attitudes and values. They will also talk about the way to advance the green transition as well as the impact that digital skills may have on students at different levels of their academic and professional careers”. Here is the link to the programme and the website where the summit may be viewed.