EU Commission: new “Global Health Strategy” to “improve health and well-being of all”

Bruxelles, 30 novembre: riunione del collegio dei commissari (Foto SIR/European Commission)

The European Commission has adopted a new EU “Global Health Strategy” to “improve global health security and deliver better health for all in a changing world”. With the Strategy, the EU “deepens – according to the Commission – its leadership and reasserts its responsibility for tackling key global challenges and health inequalities head-on: the unfinished agenda in global health and combatting health threats in the age of pandemics”. The Strategy places “global health” as an “essential pillar of EU external policy, a critical sector geopolitically and central to the strategic autonomy” of the EU27. “It promotes sustainable, meaningful partnerships of equals drawing on the Global Gateway”. As the external dimension of the European Health Union, the Strategy “is designed to guide EU action for ensuring better preparedness and response to health threats in a seamlessly way”. The Strategy puts forward three key interrelated priorities in dealing with global health challenges: to “deliver better health and well-being of people across the life course”; to “strengthen health systems and advance universal health coverage”; and to “prevent and combat health threats, including pandemics, applying a One Health approach”.